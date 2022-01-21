Chirag’s party to contest in UP, Uttarakhand on its own

Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Friday announced in Patna that his party would contest elections in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on its own and not enter into any alliance.

In UP, he said, the party was preparing to contest most seats, though at present it has announced candidates for just two phases.

In 2020 Bihar polls, the erstwhile LJP had won one seat in the 243-member assembly. In 2021, the party split and five of its six MPs threw their lot with Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is now a union minister.

Talking to media persons in Patna, Chirag Paswan said his party might have to contest UP polls with another new symbol, as the “helicopter” symbol allotted to it in Bihar may not be available in UP. The “helicopter” symbol was allotted to LJP (Ramvilas) after the Election Commission freeze order on the original LJP symbol due to split in the party following death of its founder Ram Vikas Paswan.

“But we have Ramvilas in the name of the party now and that is what is important. We will contest in the two states to expand our footprints. We also see strong prospects of mid-term elections in Bihar for the way infighting in the ruling NDA is coming to fore time and again. Chief minister Nitish Kumar is also preparing for mid-term election as he has set out on his statewide social reforms campaign. Even if big incidents take place, he never moves out to meet the victims. He did not utter a word even on the hooch tragedy in Nalanda,” he said.

“There was a time when LJP had 17 MLAs in UP. We did not contest in 2012 and 2017,” Paswan said.

LJP (Ramvilas) is the first party from Bihar to announce its decision to fight UP polls on its own. Nitish Kumar’s JD-U is yet to announce its decision, still hoping for some understanding with BJP, while Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S and Mukesh Sahni’s VIP are still to work out their UP strategy.

Chirag Paswan said his party will also contest the Legislative Council elections in Bihar on its own. “In Bihar, the question of alliance will arise when the elections near. As of now, our priority is to strengthen the party organisation. We contested 137 seats in Bihar assembly elections and that helped us reach out to all parts of the state. Contesting in alliance limits the number of seats,” he said.

