Chirag’s party to go solo for Council polls in Bihar

Amid rumours of a possible alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for future elections in Bihar, the LJP (Ram Vilas) faction led by Chirag Paswan has put on hold any such plan till a firm view emerges in the parliamentary party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have decided to go solo. There are several big parties in the state but only we have the courage to go alone,” Chirag told reporters on Monday. “The LJP (RV) president has made it clear that any talks of an alliance will not take place at least till the Bihar Legislative Council elections are over,” said party’s spokesperson Ashraf Ansari.

Elections for 24 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council are set to be held in a couple of months and parties have already started negotiations for seats. The current strength in the 75-member Legislative Council is 51. The 24 MLC seats, which fell vacant in June last year, have not been filled due to the delay in conducting the panchayat polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November last year, LJP (RV)’s state parliamentary party had sent a proposal to the party’s national president Chirag Paswan, suggesting forming an alliance for the MLC polls following a dismal performance in the recently held by-polls for two assembly seats and equally poor performance in the 2020 assembly elections.

LJP at present has no representation in either house of Bihar. Its lone MLA switched over to the JD(U) and following division in the party, LJP (Ram Vilas) has only one MP in Lok Sabha in the form of Chirag Paswan whereas the other LJP, the LJP (National), led by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, has five MPs, including him

Cong, RJD may move past bitterness

After bitterness during the by-polls for two assembly seats last year, allies Congress and RJD might again join hands for Council polls, sources said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is in the interest of both of us, especially after results of the by-polls,” said a Congress leader who did not wish to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON