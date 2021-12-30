Civil services aspirant fights back after robbers target Bihar train, gets shot

PATNA: A 27-year-old man was shot at by robbers on the Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express after he put up a fight to stop them on Thursday morning. The robbers pulled the chain and fled after the shooting with valuables worth ₹1 lakh that they had collected till then, police said.

Ritik Kumar Verma was rushed to the hospital. Doctors told the police he has a gunshot wound in the stomach but is out of danger. Police said Verma has been studying to clear the examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission to get into the state civil services.

Verma told the police that he and his brother boarded Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express to reach Jasidih (Jharkhand) via Kiul junction. As soon as train left from Bhagalpur, a gang of about 12 robbers who boarded the train at the station, got into action. It was around 5.45am.

The train was passing through Tatarpur, about 3km from Bhagalpur, when they came to him. One of them snatched his mobile phone and other valuables.

Verma caught one of them. But he had to let go when another robber shot at him.

Other passengers told the police that over a dozen armed men, mostly youths, entered the train at Bhagalpur junction.

“It happened within a few minutes. We couldn’t do anything because the miscreants were armed with sharp weapons,” said Mukesh Kumar, a passenger.

Police said they had looted about 12 passengers before Ritik Kumar Verma fought back.

Government railway police (GRP) officials said a case has been registered. and investigations are on.

Jamalpur Rail superintendent of police Amir Javed told HT that the miscreants have been identified and raids are being conducted for arrest.

Train robberies in Bihar are not uncommon. On December 6, three passengers including two women were injured when a group of unidentified gunmen fired at them when they were travelling in Patna-Jhajha MEMU train near Khusrupur Railway Station falling under Danapur division of East Central Railway.

On February 26, 2021, a home guard jawan, Bhuneshwar Kumar, was injured when some miscreants opened fire on a moving Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express train near Kiul station.

