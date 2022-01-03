CM asks IGIMS to have additional genome sequencing setup

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asked the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) to have an additional setup of genome sequencing for timely detection of the strain SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, as the state reported 344 new Covid-19 infections, taking the number of active cases to 1,385.

He said this after inaugurating the Covid-19 vaccination for children in the 15-18 years age category at the IGIMS on Monday morning, said officials familiar with the development.

A total of 1.56 lakh children were vaccinated on the first day across 3,000 vaccination session sites installed for the purpose in the state.

The CM, who inspected the state’s first genome sequencing facility at the newly established molecular genetic laboratory of the IGIMS, said the additional set up of genome sequencing would help in the timely detection of the Omicron variant among the Covid-19 patients. He advised the authorities to have another genome sequencing setup after doctors at the IGIMS told him that it would take 7-10 days to get the test result.

The genome sequencing setup, which could cost over ₹2 crore, would include a sequencer, a computer having a large capacity server up to 13 terabytes, and different smaller equipment and testing kits, besides additional manpower to run the equipment.

Bihar’s health minister Mangal Pandey also told the CM that his department was in an advanced stage of discussion with a private firm for giving test results specifically on Omicron within 24 hours.

The IGIMS, which is the only institute in Bihar to be a part of the Insacog (Indian SARS-CoV-2 consortium on genomics), a network of laboratories working on genomic surveillance of Covid-19, has initiated the process of genome sequencing on January 1.

“We initiated on January 1 the process to conduct genome sequencing test for Covid-19 with 24 samples we had collected. It will take a week from the extraction of the RNA to get the test result,” said Dr NR Biswas, director of the IGIMS.

Meanwhile, Ritika Kumari, 16, a resident of Bariarpur village in Lakhisarai district, was the first adolescent to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bihar, said Dr Manish Mandal, medical superintendent of the IGIMS.

“Ritika was delighted to be the first among adolescents to be vaccinated in Bihar. She was absolutely cheerful to get the vaccine shot and showed no signs of nervousness,” said Dr Mandal.

In all, 180 adolescents in the 15 to 18 years age group were vaccinated at the IGIMS on Monday. Many among them were NCC cadets.

“We will like to complete the first dose vaccination of the projected 83.46 lakh target group children in the 15-18 years age group this month itself, and finish off with their second dose of Covaxin by February,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director of the State Health Society, Bihar, who was present on the occasion.

Patna accounts for as many as 4.95 lakh of the 83.46 lakh adolescents eligible for vaccination in Bihar.

“We set up around 3,000 vaccination session sites for children in schools across the state, where not only schoolchildren but even those from adjoining clusters were vaccinated,” he added.

