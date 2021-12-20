Cold wave likely to hit south Bihar; Patna DM orders change in school timings

The authorities in the state capital have asked all private and government schools to change timings due to severe cold and fog.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh on Monday ordered the change of school timings, which would come into effect from December 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “School managements have been instructed to commence classes after 9am and disperse latest by 3.30 pm. The new timing will remain effective till the next order.”

Meanwhile, Patna Meteorological Centre has warned of a cold wave over South-west parts of the state on Tuesday.

Weathermen said that the state witnessed a further decline in the minimum temperature by two to three degrees.

As per the MeT centre, the average maximum temperature in the state hovered around 22°C while the minimum temperature was around 8°C. Gaya remained the coldest in the state with the lowest minimum temperature of 4.1°C.

As per daily bulletin issued on Monday, Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7°C, Bhagalpur 8.4°C, Purnea 8.3°C, Motihari 8.5°C, Aurangabad 6.4°C, Nalanda 6.7°C and Samastipur 6.5°C. Visibility in the morning hours reduced to 600 meters in Purnea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elaborating meteorological conditions, weatherman Zeeshan Ansari, said, “As per the current numerical model and radar observation, a cyclonic circulation is lying over central parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which has extended over 1.5 km above mean sea level. North-westerly winds are prevailing in the state. As a result, parts of the state are likely to experience cold waves on Tuesday.”

Patna Meteorological Centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for cold waves at one or two places of Buxar, Rohtas, Bhabhua, Aurangabad, Arwal and Gaya where the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 4°C to 6°C.