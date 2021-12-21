Cold wave prevails in Bihar, Gaya records 5°C

Residents are unlikely to get any respite from chilly winter as cold wave condition is likely to prevail in the state for the next 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

Several places in the state observed cold wave conditions as the mercury plunged to below 10°C for two consecutive days.

As per the daily bulletin issued on Tuesday, Gaya remained the coldest in the state with the lowest minimum temperature of 5.2°C, which was 4 degrees below the corresponding normal. Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6°C, Bhagalpur 9.5°C, Purnea 9.7°C and Darbhanga 9.6°C.

The MeT Centre has predicted for cold day and cold wave condition for Wednesday.

Explaining meteorological mechanism, weatherman Zeeshan Ansari, said, “A cyclonic circulation over Bihar and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh is 1.5 km to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Besides, north-westerly and northerly winds are prevailing over the state up to 0.9km above mean sea level.”

“Shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail in the state. No significant change in night temperature is expected in the coming days. However, gradual rise in temperature by 2°C to 3°C is expected after three days.”

The MeT Centre has issued a yellow-colour warning for cold wave conditions which is likely to prevail at one or two places over Buxar, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada in the next 24 hours while cold day condition which is likely over Purnea, Kishanganj, Madhubani and Darbhanga.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave in plains is declared when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and/or is 4.5 degrees lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days while a cold day is declared when the minimum temperature falls under 10°C or there is a departure of 4.5°C to 6.4°C in maximum temperature.

Meanwhile, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh inspected night shelters and distributed blankets among the poor.

“We are arranged for public bonfires at 74 places in Patna and adjoining areas. Divisional officers have been asked to distribute blankets among needy and arrange for public bonfires as per need”, he said.