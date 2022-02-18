Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna News
patna news

‘Bhaiye’ controversy: Complaints filed in Bihar against Punjab CM Channi

In video that went viral, CM Charanjit Singh Channi is purportedly heard saying he will not let “Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye” enter poll-bound Punjab
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 04:43 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Two complaints were filed in Bihar against Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged insulting remarks targeting the people of Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

In a viral video, Channi is purportedly heard saying Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the daughter-in-law of Punjab before adding he will not let “Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye” enter poll-bound Punjab.

Tamanna Hashmi, a social worker from Muzaffarpur, filed a petition in a chief judicial magistrate’s court on Thursday saying that Channi’s comment has endangered the lives of people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in Punjab and hurt their sentiments.

Hashmi has sought directions for the registration of a case against Channi. The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing on February 24.

One Manish Kumar has filed a police complaint in Patna seeking action against Channi.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

