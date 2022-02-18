‘Bhaiye’ controversy: Complaints filed in Bihar against Punjab CM Channi

PATNA: Two complaints were filed in Bihar against Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged insulting remarks targeting the people of Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

In a viral video, Channi is purportedly heard saying Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the daughter-in-law of Punjab before adding he will not let “Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye” enter poll-bound Punjab.

Tamanna Hashmi, a social worker from Muzaffarpur, filed a petition in a chief judicial magistrate’s court on Thursday saying that Channi’s comment has endangered the lives of people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in Punjab and hurt their sentiments.

Hashmi has sought directions for the registration of a case against Channi. The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing on February 24.

One Manish Kumar has filed a police complaint in Patna seeking action against Channi.

