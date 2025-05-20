Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Controversy erupts at govt hospital in Bihar after rats “bite” fingers of patient

PTI |
May 20, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Controversy erupts at govt hospital in Bihar after rats “bite” fingers of patient

Patna, The state-run Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Bihar has landed in controversy, after a specially abled patient undergoing treatment at the medical facility claimed that rats had bitten fingers of his right leg while he was asleep.

Controversy erupts at govt hospital in Bihar after rats “bite” fingers of patient
Controversy erupts at govt hospital in Bihar after rats “bite” fingers of patient

The incident took place on Saturday night in the Orthopedics wing of NMCH, and it came to light after his family members alerted the hospital administration.

“We have come to know about the incident… It has been brought to the notice of the medical superintendent,” said Dr Om Prakash, head of the Orthopedics Department.

The patient, Awadesh Kumar, told reporters that when he woke up on Sunday morning, he noticed that a few fingers of his right leg were bitten by rats.

“I saw that the fingers were bleeding. My family members also noticed it and informed the nurses and other medical staff. Rats have been creating havoc here,” Kumar said.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey could not be reached for comments over the matter.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, in a post on X said: “In Patna’s NMCH, a specially abled patient’s fingers were bitten by rats. Recently, rats had gnawed the eye of a deceased person in the same hospital... and no action was taken against anyone.”

The RJD leader alleged that the healthcare apparatus of Bihar is in ruins.

“Health Minister Mangal Pandey has ruined the healthcare system in the state that we had improved and nurtured over our 17-month tenure. A department that cannot even ensure cleanliness and safety in its hospitals — where a perfectly healthy person would fall ill — how will it treat patients?

“I am sure they will make a presentation before the chief minister, claiming that the patient’s fingers weren’t nibbled by rats but surgically removed by a state-of-the-art robotic machine worth crores,” Yadav said.

In November 2024, an eye of a man who succumbed to bullet injuries at NMCH was found missing hours after his death, with doctors blaming rats for gnawing it and family members of the deceased suspecting foul play.

The state health department, which initiated an investigation into the matter, had suspended two nurses for “negligence”.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / Controversy erupts at govt hospital in Bihar after rats “bite” fingers of patient
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On