Council polls: Allies cry foul as RJD names 3 nominees

A day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition party in Bihar, announced its three candidates for state’s Legislative Council polls, fissures have surfaced in the opposition coalition, with junior partners like CPI-ML(Liberation) and Congress accusing Lalu Yadav’s party of high-handedness.

The CPI-ML(Liberation), which has 12 legislators in the 243-member state assembly, said RJD’s decision to field candidates on three seats the opposition expects to win comfortably out of the seven going to vote was totally “one sided”.

“We were promised by top RJD leaders that we would be given at least one seat. It was our rightful claim because we had extended all support to RJD in the recent polls for Council seats from local area constituencies. We are surprised by RJD’s one-sided decision to field candidates in all three seats. It shows RJD has no respect for coalition dharma and is undermining its allies,” said Kunal, state secretary of the CPI-ML (Liberation).

He said his party has already sent a protest letter to opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and state RJD president Jagdanand Singh.

On Monday, RJD announced its three candidates for the upcoming Council polls on June 20 for seven seats from assembly quota falling vacant. The nominees are Mohammed Qari Sohaib, Munni Rajak and Ashok Kumar Pandey.

Support of 31 MLAs is required to win one seat in the Council polls. RJD has 76 MLAs.

Bihar Congress legislature party leader Ajeet Sharma said RJD had taken the decision unilaterally, knowing well it cannot ensure the victory of its third candidate without the help of MLAs from allies, be it Congress or CPI-ML (Liberation).

“We do not know how RJD has taken such a decision. With its 76 MLAs, it can win two seats easily and will have 14 surplus votes. It would need our support to win the third seat. They should have consulted the allies before announcing names,” said Sharma.

Congress has 19 members in the state assembly.

RJD’s state president Jagdanand Singh said he was not aware of the letter sent by the Left party. “We will look into the matter,” he said.

RJD’s state spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav, however, said all allies were taken into confidence before the candidates were announced.

