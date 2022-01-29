Council polls: BJP, JD (U) seal deal for 24 seats going to polls; Sahni sulks

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Saturday reached a seat sharing agreement for the upcoming elections to 24 Legislative Council seats from local bodies’ constituency that fell vacant last year.

As per the agreement, BJP would get 13 seats and JD(U) 11. From its quota, BJP will give one seat to its ally, the LJP (National) led by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

However, the two parties made no room for the smaller constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahni, who is a minister in the state government.

“We will take our alliance partners in confidence and fight the Council polls unitedly,” union minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is BJP’s in-charge for Bihar, told reporters in the presence of education minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary, who is from JD(U).

Soon after the announcement, a furious Sahni declared that his party would contest on all the 24 seats. “We will contest on all 24 seats. There is going to be no compromise now. Alliance partners are taken in confidence before making an announcement and not after reaching an agreement,” he told HT. “Not only that, we will contest all the 40 Lok Sabha seats Bihar in 2024. As for now, NDA government will continue but I do not know what lies in store,” he said.

HAM-S, however, reacted cautiously. “Our president is away. Once he comes back, we will discuss the issue,” said its spokesperson Danish Rizwan. “We have demanded two seats, But this is not going to break the NDA. We are intact,” he said.

VIP and HAM-S have four seats each in the 243-member Legislative Assembly. Both had demanded two seats each to contest in Council polls. The total strength of Legislative Council in Bihar is 75.

Meanwhile, JD (U) leader Chowdhary said his party wanted to contest on equal number of seats. “But since BJP wanted to accommodate LJP (National), we agreed on 13:11 formula,” he said.

“I am sure this agreement will end all misgivings about our alliance,” Chowdhary said in an oblique reference to bitterness caused after BJP did not accommodate JD(U) for assembly polls in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Seat deal

BJP: Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran, Siwan, Darbhanga, Purbi Champaran, Kishanganj, Katihar, Saharsa, Gopalganj, Begusarai and Samastipur

JD(U): Patna, Bhojpur, Gaya, Nalanda, Muzafarpur, Paschimi Champaran, Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Munger, Nawada, Madhubani

LJP (National): Vaishali

