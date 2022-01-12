Council polls: BJP no to 50:50 sharing; says 13 seats belonged to BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shot down the proposal by ally Janata Dal (United) in Bihar that both parties contest an equal number of seats in the upcoming elections for 24 seats in the state’s Legislative Council, likely to be held in February or March.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“First and foremost, BJP central parliamentary committee will take a final decision on the matter. Secondly, and most importantly, of the 24 seats falling vacant, 13 were of BJP,” state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, JD(U)’s parliamentary board chairman and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha had demanded an equal share of seats for the Council elections.

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who is from BJP, on Wednesday said Kushwaha’s statement had no significance. “The top leadership will decide and fix the electoral formula.” he said.

Kushwaha had cited the formula adopted by the two allies during the 2020 assembly polls, when JD (U) got 122 seats and BJP 121, of which they adjusted smaller allies like VIP and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kushwaha on Tuesday also demanded a share for the two smaller constituents of NDA.

However, a senior BJP leader familiar with the developments, said, “Our party is unlikely to adjust HAM-S and VIP.

“We will rethink our strategy if our demands are not met,” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

VIP president and minister Mukesh Sahni said his party has demanded four Council seats. “It is up to BJP. There is no pressure. If we are not adjusted, we might contest on all 24 seats,” he said.

THE BREAK UP

Total No of Council Seats: 75

Vacant seats: 24 (From Local Authorities Constituencies)

Party wise break up:

JD (U): 23

BJP: 15

HAM,VIP, Ind: 1 each

RJD: 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CPI: 2

Cong: 3

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON