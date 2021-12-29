Covid alert: Bihar closes parks till Jan 2

The Bihar government had decided to close all the parks and gardens of the state from December 31, 2021, till January 2, 2022, in view of the possible third wave of coronavirus and the spread of Omicron variant in other states, according to an order issued by the state home department late Tuesday night.

Apart from this, wearing of masks, social distancing and other Covid curbs are to be strictly followed in all types of social/political/entertainment/sports/educational/cultural and religious events/programmes.

Officials said the decision has been taken after the number of active cases crossed 150 on Tuesday. Although no Omicron cases have been detected in the state so far, the state now has 155 Covid positive active cases, 76 of which are in the state capital itself.

In the Covid-19 test camp set up by Guru Gobind Singh Hospital at Kangan Ghat in Patna, 11 workers working on a project were found positive.