Customers need to produce Aadhaar to buy molasses in Bihar’s Supaul distt

In a bid to curb manufacturing of country-made liquor, the Supaul administration has issued strict guidelines to grocery store owners to monitor the sale of molasses (gur), which is largely used to make country-made liquor.

Triveniganj sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) S Z Hasan, in a meeting with grocery store owners on December 7, has directed them to seek photocopy of Aadhaar card with mobile number from customers who intend to buy molasses from their shops.

We have received intelligence inputs that molasses is used to make country-made liquor in some areas and hence we want to attack the supply chain,” Hasan said, adding, “Besides, keeping a tab on the sale of molasses, we have made a special team of officials and civilians to keep a watch over manufacturing of country-made liquor in rural areas.”

He also cautioned the grocers against selling molasses without an aadhaar card and mobile number. “If caught selling molasses without aadhaar card and mobile number, stern action would be taken against them,” he said while instructing the marketing officer (MO) to monitor its sale and also asked them to hold a review meeting monthly with grocery shop owners.

MO Shubham said, “We have report that country liquor is being prepared with molasses, white rice, and ammonium chloride (Nausadar). We hope that this directive will help check illegal trade.

Kosi and Seemanchal areas are infamous for manufacturing country-made liquor as it is cheaper in comparison to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and a large number of migrant populations living in the two regions can afford it.

Country-made liquor is still easily available in rural areas even after transportation and sale of mahua is banned after the total prohibition was enforced in Bihar in 2016.

Prof Naresh Kumar Srivasatava who has conducted research on tribes in Seemanchal and Kosi regions said, “You can’t enforce a total ban by using force. Tribal people are honest to their tradition of manufacturing liquor from rice and molasses and they won’t give up easily.”