Darbhanga rly station blast case: NIA files charge sheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the charge sheet in the case relating to the blast at Darbhanga railway station on June 17 this year.

The low intensity blast had taken place in a parcel packet carrying a bundle of clothing booked in Secunderabad- Darbhanga express after the consignment was unloaded and was being shifted from platform number one to two.

No one sustained injuries in the incident.

A case was lodged at Darbhanga GRP station.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on June 26.

“The probe revealed that LeT operatives had planned to set ablaze a moving long-distance train by placing incendiary Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)/parcel bomb in the train so that whole train catches fire and there is huge loss of life of innocent people & damage to property,” an NIA release said.

The charge sheet filed in the special NIA court in Patna names five people — including brothers Mohd Nasir Malik and Imran Malik, Saleem Ahmed, Kafil Ahmad — all residents of Kairana in Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, and Iqbal Mohammed alias Kana, also a resident of Shamli and presently staying at Lahore in Pakistan. Likewise, Nasir and Imran were staying at Hyderabad in Telangana.

The charge sheet was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“In order to execute the task, on directions of Pakistan based LeT operative Iqbal Kana, Nasir Khan and Imran Malik made IED using locally procured chemicals and placed the same in a parcel of clothes. The parcel was booked in Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express with an intention that on triggering of the Incendiary IED, the cloth parcel would ignite and further spread fire in other parcels booked in the van converting it into a large conflagration,” the NIA release said.

According to charge sheet, Nasir had travelled to Pakistan and received training in espionage, handling of arms and ammunition and fabricating IEDs. He also received funds from Pakistan on various occasions.

After the incident, the Pakistan-based handlers had tried to facilitate the escape of arrested accused to foreign country through Nepal, but they were apprehended before they could escape, according to release.