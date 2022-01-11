Data operator put on notice for bungling Covid test results

A data entry operator in Bihar, who allegedly made incorrect entries about Covid-19 testing results on the portal that led to many people getting contradictory results through SMS and actual test reports, has been issued strict warning, health officials said on Tuesday, when the state reported five Covid-19 deaths and added 5,908 new cases, taking the total count of active cases to 25,051.

At least 10 people were stumped last Sunday after they received SMS intimation of being negative, but found their RT PCR test report positive. The special Covid-19 sample collection camp was held at Patna’s Budh Marg locality on January 6 and results declared on January 9.

Shailja Sinha, Rama Shankar Lall, 58, Devanand Rai, 45, and Shiv Shankar Prasad, 30, were among 10 people who tested positive for Covid-19, but received SMS of them being negative.

“On Sunday, I received an SMS stating that my Covid-19 test was negative. However, when I checked the RT PCR report on the link provided to me, it was positive. I then went for a rapid antigen detection (RAD) test on Monday and it was negative. It’s all too confusing,” said Lall.

Most of the samples were tested at the Rajendra Memorial Institute of Medical Sciences Institute, a research institute of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Patna’s Agamkuan.

There were similar complaints last year too during the second wave of the pandemic. Such was the load on government laboratories then that in a few cases, the RT-PCR test report and SMS notification arrived after the death of a patient.

“We found there was one centre in Patna where the data entry operator was making incorrect entry on our Covid-19 health portal, the data of which is automatically integrated on the ICMR website. This led to people getting contradictory results through SMS and their actual test report. We have done the correction and issued last warning to the operator concerned,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director, State Health Society, Bihar.

Meanwhile, five Covid-19 patients, all males with pre-existing diseases, died in the last 24 hours. The deaths were reported from the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), Sai hospital and one from Bhagalpur, said Singh.

Younger people getting infected

People in the younger age group were getting infected by the virus more this time as compared to the old, additional chief secretary (health( Pratyaya Amrit said on Tuesday.

Giving a breakup of the age-wise distribution of the people infected by SARS CoV-2 between January 1 and 10, he said 28% were in the 20-29 years age bracket, 23.9% in 30-39 years age group, 15.2% between 40 and 49 years of age, 12.5% in 50-59 years age group, 10% in 10-19 years of age, 8.6% above 60 years of age and 1.9% in 0-9 years of age.

With Covid-19 cases increasing rapidly in Bihar, up from 352 on January 1 to 5,908 on January 10, the state’s test positivity rate had also moved up from 0.37% to 3.14% during the corresponding period, he said.

Patna, which had the state’s highest test positivity rate of 20.65%, added 2,202 new Covid-19 cases on Monday followed by Muzaffarpur (264 cases), Samastipur (249), Darbhanga (232), Bhagalpur (210), Jamui (180) and Gaya (160).

