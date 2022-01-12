Delay in proposal for 7th UGC pay reimbursements costs Bihar 383 cr

The Bihar government has suffered a financial loss of ₹383.50 crore, as it could not ensure timely submission of proposal and requisite documents to avail reimbursement of central share in lieu of implementation of the seventh UGC pay scale in the state, officials familiar with the matter said.

The last date submission to the union ministry of human resource development (HRD) was March 31, 2021, when the scheme expired.

Though the government had blamed Covid pandemic and the lockdown as reasons for delay, it was not accepted.

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, said he had also raised the issue in the Upper House, but union minister of state for education Dr Subhash Sarkar said the scheme had been closed.

“The central government had decided to reimburse the financial burden due to implementation of revised pay scales on the basis of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for teachers and equivalent cadres in universities and colleges to all states wishing to adopt and implement the scheme. The reimbursement to be made was for the period from January 1, 2016, till March 31, 2019. The state governments needed to furnish necessary documents i.e. notification/ order issued by the state government for implementation of the scheme of revision of pay, undertaking of the amount released by the state government, copies of amended statutes, ordinances, rules, regulations, etc. of state universities for reimbursement of the central share by the central government,” he said.

Modi said the last date for submission of complete documents for reimbursement under the scheme was March 31 2021. “The Bihar government had submitted a proposal for reimbursement of central share amounting Rs. 383.53 crore on account of implementation of revised pay scales of teachers and equivalent cadres. However, the complete proposals along with the requisite documents, as per the norms of the scheme, could not be received in the MHRD within the stipulated time i.e. before last date of the expiry of the scheme on March 31 2021,” he said.

State’s higher education council vice chairman Kameshwar Jha said the Nitish Kumar cabinet had notified the new 7th UGC pay scale much in advance and also made payments to serving teachers and employees, but the submission of desired documents to the HRD ministry for reimbursement got delayed at the level of the directorate.

“The government is also working to clear the arrears of the pensioners and it will also happen soon. But yes, the delay has hurt Bihar financially,” he said.

However, in Magadh University, even widows, who lost their husbands to Covid-19, having been waiting for regularisation of pension for over six months while other pensioners are awaiting payment, as the university does not have a registrar after the arrest of the incumbent PK Verma last year along with three other senior officials in connection with a corruption case.

Verma was also holding the additional charge of registrar at the Aryabhatt Knowledge University (AKU), where a temporary arrangement was made earlier this week.

MU vice-chancellor Bibhuti Narayan Singh said that soon after the arrest of the registrar, he had requested the Raj Bhawan for a replacement, as pension and salary payment had also got stuck. “Later, I was asked to send a panel and I sent three names. On Tuesday, Raj Bhawan notified JP University (Chapra) registrar Ravi Prakash ‘Bablu’ as the temporary arrangement in MU until further orders. Once he joins, things will proceed,” he said.

