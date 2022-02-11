Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Demolition drive starts in Biharsharif in wake of hooch deaths

The Nalanda district administration in Bihar on Friday started a demolition drive in Hiranya Parvat area of Biharsharif where it had identified around 150 houses illegally built on government land, including 19 belonging to those allegedly involved in manufacturing liquor, as part of its crackdown in the wake of the alleged hooch tragedy on January 15 that has left 13 people dead, officials said.
Police investigate the suspected hooch deaths in Nalanda district on January 15. (ANI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 10:06 PM IST
Earlier, the administration had pasted served eviction notices on 64 houses.

Police said around 100 labourers and a few machines were deployed for the demolition, accompanied by a large police contingent.

“Most of them are involved in liquor smuggling or other criminal activities. Everyone was given an ultimatum to vacate their houses by February 11,” said Kumar Anurag, subdivisional magistrate, Biharsharif Sadar.

Kumar said the demolition costs will be recovered from encroachers.

Nalanda superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Mishra said the houses being demolished included of those named as accused in connection with hooch deaths. “Today, five illegal houses, of Sunita Devi, Karoo Paswan, Jitendra Kumar, Meena Devi and Suraj Kumar, were razed,” he said, adding that the drive will continue for a week because these dwellings have been built on hilly areas.

Avinash Kumar

