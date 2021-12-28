Discourage patients from consuming liquor: Nitish

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday urged the doctors to discourage their patients from consuming liquor during treatment. Kumar was speaking at the 96th national annual conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Patna.

On this occasion, Dr Shajanand Prasad Singh took the charge as the new national president.

Thanking the doctors for their yeomen service during the Covid period, Kumar sought doctors’ help in his resolve to enforce prohibition. “Teach them that by drinking liquor you are inviting diseases. Discourage them to stop defecating in open and suggest them to drink clean water,” Kumar said while carrying forward his campaign against liquor.

Reminding people how doctors were targeted before 2005 that forced many to leave the state, Kumar said that in years to come the state will be a hub for medical treatment. “Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) will be well and truly an international level medical college and hospital. A 5400-bed ultra hospital is being built in three phases while the capacity of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) will increase to 2500 beds,” he said and added that the state government has provided land for AIIMS at Darbhanga.

Nearly 5000 doctors attended the IMA conference.

IMA’s Bhabua branch was declared the best performing in Bihar and was given IMA National President’s Appreciation Award for Best Branch and a gold medal. IMA President’s Appreciation Award was also presented to Bhabua branch president Dr Dinesghwar Kumar Singh Mantu and secretary Dr Santosh Kumar Singh for their commitment and contribution.

IMA national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, who took the charge of the IMA 96th Annual National Conference held at Bapu Sabhagar at Patna on Tuesday, gave the awards and gold medal to the Bhabua branch, its chairman and secretary.

The national president said that the remote branch has done splendid work during the pandemic and also was best in the state in increasing the membership of the association.

.