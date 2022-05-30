East Zone Wheelchair Basketball tournament: Govt apathy forces Bihar players to start tournament without customised wheelchairs

PATNA: With no support from the state government and lack of sponsorship, the differently-abled basketball players from Bihar, who began their campaign at the East Zone Wheelchair Basketball tournament in Patna on Monday, were forced to use ordinary wheelchairs instead of customised basketball wheelchairs, said the president of the Wheelchair Basketball Association of Bihar.

“We could not get the all-important basketball wheelchairs because our request for part-sponsorship is pending with the social welfare department since January 2019,” said Deepak Kumar Singh, a state player and a recipient of the Bihar Khel Samman 2020-21, also the president of the Wheelchair Basketball Association of Bihar.

“Our last-minute effort to lend the basketball wheelchairs from Madhya Pradesh through the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India, our umbrella organisation, did not fructify as we did not have money enough to transport them from a location near Jhansi that would have cost us in excess of ₹50,000,” he added.

The ‘push angle’, which is the ability to change directions suddenly, of an ordinary wheelchair is different in comparison to a basketball sports wheelchair, besides being lighter, faster, and easy to maneuver for a sportsperson.

“The normal wheelchair is quite cumbersome and not at all user-friendly, which affects the performance of a basketball player,” added Singh.

Singh, who has represented Bihar thrice in national wheelchair basketball championships, and a few other such players, were banking on the social welfare department to partially sponsor their wheelchairs under a benevolent scheme of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for the differently-abled that seeks to make them economically independent. However, their request for the sports wheelchairs has got entangled in red tape.

“Work takes time in the government. Deepak’s application, which was incomplete, is being processed,” said an officer, who looks after the unique disability identity card project team of Bihar’s social welfare department.

“The state disabilities commissioner has verified Deepak’s application. The same has to be vetted by our purchase committee, which meets once in six months, before we take the letter of consent and ask the applicant to deposit 25% of his share of the cost of the wheelchair, based on the quotation he has submitted in our department. We will then issue our letter of intent to the firm to pay the remaining 75% of the cost,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The cost of one basketball wheelchair, for which Singh has requested the Bihar government, is ₹40,000 (approx).

Singh, who has a personal sports wheelchair, imported from the USA, through the fund of BJP MP from Bihar’s Saran district, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, said he felt sorry for his other teammates as he could not help them get one such sports wheelchair from the government so far.

“I will pursue our case for basketball wheelchairs with the state government again after the tournament,” he said.

Meanwhile, director general, sports development authority of Bihar, Ravindran Shankaran said, “We have supported the east zone wheel chair basketball championship by providing them basketball court to practice, to conduct the tournament and providing accommodation to all the participating teams at the Patliputra sports complex, Kankarbagh.”

The East Zone Wheelchair Basketball tournament will decide which team from Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar will make it to the national championship, scheduled to be held in July or August.

