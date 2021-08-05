EC mulls use of biometrics in coming Bihar panchayat polls to check bogus voting

The state election commission ( SEC) is all set to use biometric voting technology in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Bihar to check bogus voting.

People aware of the development said a proposal has been sent to the panchayati raj department for approval and clearance by the state Cabinet. The panchayat polls notification in 10 phases is expected to be done by the end of August. The SEC plans to hold election in 2-3 blocks in each district in every phase so that the poll exercise is completed by November.

Under the proposal, biometric devices along with a tab and authentication machines would be installed at all booths. Voters would first be asked to give their thumb impression and their photograph would be taken.

The government is expected to spend ₹28 crore in the project to be handled by a public sector enterprise.

There are 258,000 posts in the three-tier rural local bodies and complaints of rigging , electoral malpractices have been a common grievance of voters and candidates. This time, panchayat polls will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs) for four posts in panchayat bodies while ballot papers would be used for two posts of gram kutcheries, the bodies having powers to resolve petty disputes at the village level.

“ Even if a voter tries to cast bogus voting in any other booth, he/she would easily be detected as all booth-wise data would be shared through cloud computing,” said a SEC official, who has seen the demonstration of the new system.

Sources said the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), a public sector undertaking, has been roped in to implement the biometric system.

Additional chief secretary, panchayati raj department, Amrit Lal Meena said, “The proposal for using biometric system to check multiple voting and other malpractices is in active consideration.”