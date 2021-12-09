ED attach properties worth 2.48 crore of a pvt finance company in cheating case

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached properties worth ₹2.48 crore of a private housing finance and construction company along with its other group companies for cheating investors in several districts in Bihar, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh, officials familiar with the development said.

According to the ED officials, three immovable properties worth ₹62 lakh were attached in Katihar, six immovable properties worth ₹1.10 crore at Banka, and property worth ₹76 lakh registered in the name of Pratigya Housing Finance and Construction Limited and its Managing Director Dipten Banerjee was attached in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.

ED initiated the investigations following an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Unit (EoU), Patna, Town police station in Katihar, Forbesganj police station in Araria in 2014, against Dipten Banerjee, Sambit Banerjee, Ruma Banerjee, Soma Banerjee, and others.

As per the ED investigation, non banking company Pratigya Housing Finance and Construction Company Limited has registered under Registrar of Companies at West Bengal. Its MD Dipten Banerjee, director Sambit Banerjee and his wife Soma Banerjee, opened branch offices at Araria, Bhagalpur, and other parts of Bihar in 2009 and started its forged business by appointing agents to work on commission basis.

The agents appointed by the regional manager and branch manager started hiring more agents. The said agents started collecting daily deposits, by issuance of equity, redeemable preferences shares, bonds, securities from public by alluring them of higher returns. They also promised investment of the said money in various schemes of the company by making them members. The company collected huge deposits from people in different schemes and kept the deposits violating the rules of the Companies Act, regulation of RBI and rules of SEBI, officials said.

“Further investigation, in this case, is under progress,” said an official familiar with the matter.