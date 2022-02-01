Home / Cities / Patna News / Education institutions in Bihar likely to reopen after Feb 6: Minister
Education institutions in Bihar likely to reopen after Feb 6: Minister

A day after the Bihar Public Schools and Children Association (BPSCA) and Private School and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) demanded reopening of schools in the state, education minister Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that educational institutions are very likely to reopen after February 6.
Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 10:31 PM IST
ByMegha

“The education department would recommend reopening of educational institutions including schools for all classes, colleges, and universities in full capacity. Students have already faced a huge loss in their studies and further academic loss is undesirable,” he said.

The minister said that the department would recommend the reopening of educational institutions in the crisis management group (CMG) meeting scheduled on February 5.

Earlier on January 6, the state government ordered the closure of all the educational institutions till January 21, which was later extended till February 6.

PSCWA’s national president Shamael Ahmad, said, “We have pinned hopes that schools will reopen from February 7. Closure of schools in last two years has adversely affected the study of lakhs of students while hundreds of schools were forced to shut down owing to severe financial crisis.”

As per schools’ associations, majority of private schools have completed vaccination of students between 15 to 18 years of age group. As per the health department, over 40.07 lakh adolescents in the eligible age group have taken the Covid-19 vaccine in January.

