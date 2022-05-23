Eight migrant labourers from Rajasthan crushed to death in Bihar road mishap

PURNIA: At least eight migrant labourers were crushed to death, while six others were grievously injured, when an iron rod-loaded truck in which they were travelling met with a major accident on NH-57 on Monday morning. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Jalalgarh police station, about 20 kms from the Purnia district headquarters.

The injured have been rushed to the government medical college in Purnia, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Confirming the deaths, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) SK Saroj said the labourers, all residents of Rajasthan, were heading to Jammu from Siliguri in West Bengal when the driver lost control and toppled on the roadside.

Seven deceased have been identified as Ishwar Lal, Basu Lal, Kaba Ram, Kanti Lala, Harish, Mani Lala and Dushyant, while the identity of the eighth has not been ascertained yet. All the labourers were residents of Khaurwarha in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver lost control and hit the divider on the national highway before toppling on the roadside.

Jalagarh and Kasba police were rushed to the site, and JCBs were pressed into action to rescue the labourers and retrieve the bodies of the deceased.

The driver and his helper reportedly escaped soon after the accident.

Investigations are on and more details are awaited.