Eight migrant labourers from Rajasthan crushed to death in Bihar road mishap
PURNIA: At least eight migrant labourers were crushed to death, while six others were grievously injured, when an iron rod-loaded truck in which they were travelling met with a major accident on NH-57 on Monday morning. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Jalalgarh police station, about 20 kms from the Purnia district headquarters.
The injured have been rushed to the government medical college in Purnia, where their condition is stated to be critical.
Confirming the deaths, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) SK Saroj said the labourers, all residents of Rajasthan, were heading to Jammu from Siliguri in West Bengal when the driver lost control and toppled on the roadside.
Seven deceased have been identified as Ishwar Lal, Basu Lal, Kaba Ram, Kanti Lala, Harish, Mani Lala and Dushyant, while the identity of the eighth has not been ascertained yet. All the labourers were residents of Khaurwarha in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.
Eyewitnesses said the truck driver lost control and hit the divider on the national highway before toppling on the roadside.
Jalagarh and Kasba police were rushed to the site, and JCBs were pressed into action to rescue the labourers and retrieve the bodies of the deceased.
The driver and his helper reportedly escaped soon after the accident.
Investigations are on and more details are awaited.
-
Gusty winds uproot trees in Delhi, disrupt traffic
The Delhi fire control room received at least 20 calls until 9 am on Monday related to the uprooting of trees and wall collapses because of the heavy rain and gusty winds. The calls were received from places such as Delhi Cantonment, Civil Lines, Main Rohtak Road, and Dhaula Khan. The rains and the gusty winds up to 70 km per hour also led to traffic jams in many parts of the city.
-
Gurugram rains: Waterlogging woes return; 2,500 cops deployed to manage traffic
The traffic police advised people to avoid stretches such as Narsinghpur area, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52 and Daulatabad Flyover. “We have deployed teams, and are pumping out water through motors to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but congestions are being reported from many areas,” Ravinder Kumar Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, warning commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.
-
Delhi faces power cuts amid rains, gusty winds
New Delhi: The heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted trees and led to water logging in Delhi on Monday and triggered power cuts across the city. The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms were expected to continue in the city accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 kilometre per hour. Officials urged residents, especially children, to stay away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, and streetlights.
-
Delhi rain brings May minimum temp to a decade-low, says private agency Skymet
Delhi was much in need of a relief amid intense heatwave over the last few weeks and heavy rain and thunderstorms did just that. The mercury dropped by around 11 degrees Celsius in nearly 1.5 hours on Monday morning. “Today, between 5:40 am and 7 am, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius,” the India Meteorological Department said as per news agency ANI. Power blackouts were also reported.
-
Wind speed may pass 90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain: IMD warning for these areas
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected. Predicted impact of storm The weather department officials have predicted damage to vulnerable structures and kutcha houses/walls and huts. “Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops,” is also expected today. Immediately get out of water bodies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics