Eight teachers face suspension after Bihar board exam ‘spectacle’

The district administration in Bihar’s East Champaran on Wednesday recommended suspension of eight teachers, including the centre superintendent of Motihari-based Maharaja Harendra Kishore college, after gross mismanagement surfaced there on the very first day of the state board exams on Tuesday, when examinees were forced to write their Hindi papers allegedly under the head light of vehicles, officials said.

Sanjay Kumar, district education officer (DEO), said that centre superintendent Naveen Kumar Jha was among the eight teachers whose suspension has been recommended. “A majority of them were appointed by the district board and panchayat bodies as contractual teachers. We have written to them for initiation of departmental proceedings against them and their suspension,” Kumar said.

Earlier, district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok had sought the report on how the second sitting examination of Hindi was delayed at the said examination centre. “The three-hour exam was scheduled to start at 1.45 pm. But it started at around 4.30 pm and finished after 7.30 pm,” said the DEO.

Trouble erupted at the examination centre during the second sitting of examination on Tuesday when the examinees, allegedly irked by improper sitting plan, chose to seat on their own accord, thus delaying the examination by hours.

“The authorities at the centre wanted us to sit according to them, but the examinees refused. As a result, the examination was delayed,” said an examinee, unwilling to be identified.

Meanwhile, parents outside the centre and the students inside grew restless and started creating ruckus.Later, the administrative team, who arrived in large numbers, pacified the examinees and started the examination, said locals. But as the dusk settled, the students had to write their papers under headlights of the vehicles of officials and using the light from their cellphones, said the eyewitnesses.

An education department official said the college does have electricity connection.

However, the examination for mathematics in the first sitting, between 9.45 am and 12.45 pm, remained peaceful.

State’s education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he had sought details of the incident.

Additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar too said he was awaiting details from district authorities

Bihar School Examination Board chairman Anand Kishore did not respond to calls.

A few years ago, Bihar had faced similar embarrassment after pictures of students’ helpers hanging on the walls and windows of examination halls to help students cheat went viral.

In another episode, toppers not being even able to name their subjects had also led to red faces.