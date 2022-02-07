Eligibles shy of precautionary dose in Bihar as Covid cases fall

Bihar’s health department is finding it difficult to motivate the eligible senior citizens with co-morbidity, the health care workers (HCWs) and front line workers (FLWs) to take their precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine following a sharp decline in the number of new infections and active cases, officials said.

Bihar reported 235 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 2,354 and that in Patna, a hot spot during the second and the third wave of the pandemic, to 577.

The number of new infections reported on Monday was the lowest since January 1 this year, when the state reported 281 cases, marking the onset of the third wave of the pandemic in the state. New infections had spiked to 6,541 cases on January 14, the highest reported on a day during the third wave of the pandemic.

Health department officials say they also find it difficult to convince schoolchildren in the 15-18 years age group to take the jab. “Most children say their parents are not fully convinced about allowing them to take the Covid jab,” said an official.

This had prompted the district magistrates to write to schools, asking their administration to encourage adolescent schoolchildren to take their jabs, the officer quoted above said.

“We will hold special vaccination camps in schools. We hope to inoculate more schoolchildren quickly now that the schools have re-opened after Covid restrictions have eased from Monday,” said Dr SP Vinayak, Patna’s district immunisation officer.

Around 73.8% of the eligible HCWs, 57% FLWs and 28% senior citizens — 60 years and above with co-morbidity — had taken the precaution dose in Bihar till Sunday, as per government data accessed through the CoWIN portal on Tuesday.

Similarly, the cumulative Covid vaccination coverage of the 15-18 years adolescents was 52% in Bihar. This was almost half the state health department’s expectations, as it wanted to complete first-dose vaccination of the adolescents in January, so that it could begin with the second jab in February.

The second shot of Covaxin, the only vaccine granted emergency approval for adolescents, is given after 28 days of the first shot. The precaution dose is due after nine months (39 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose.

East Champaran had the highest cumulative vaccination coverage of 74.36%, for adolescents, followed by Jamui 65.68%, Siwan 64.57%, Purnia 61.52% and Supaul 60.87%. Patna, with adolescent vaccination coverage of 43.87%, ranked 34th among Bihar’s 38 districts. Kishanganj and Jehanabad fared the worst at 32.42% and 38.61%, respectively, as per government data on CoWIN portal, accessed at 9.30 am on Monday.

“The severity of infection during the third wave of the pandemic has been very low, with less than 2% utilisation of hospital beds. As a result, the eligible population is not inclined to take the precaution dose,” said a senior official who did not wish to be identified.

“As per notional estimates, we expect only 20% of the senior citizens to suffer from co-morbidity. The target population of senior citizens is roughly 18 lakh. Among them, 28% of the eligible population had taken the precaution dose on Sunday,” he added.

As for the FLWs, the heads of respective government departments had written to the officials to take the jab.

The state’s positivity rate, which is the number of people testing positive out of those tested in a day, had come down to 0.25% on Sunday. Patna, which had the maximum active cases in the state, had a positivity rate of 1.42%.

Five blocks of Patna, including Bhaktiyarpur, Khusrupur, Punpun, Maner and Dhanarua, had become Covid-free as they did not report any new case on Monday.

“So far, 11,41,09,638 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered against an eligible population of 8,17,93,000 in Bihar. Of this, over 45 lakh adolescents aged 15 to less than 18 years of age, out of a target population of 83.46 lakh, have also received their first dose. Additionally, a massive vaccination drive will be organised in various schools to vaccinate the adolescents aged 15 to 18 years as the schools have reopened from Monday,” said Mansoon Mohanty, Patna district team lead, Care India, which supports the government of Bihar in its health initiatives.