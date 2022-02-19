Empty coaches of Swatantrata Senani Express catch fire at Madhubani station

MADHUBANI: A fire broke out in an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday morning, police and railway officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

“The compartments of an empty train parked at Madhubani station under Samastipur division caught fire on Saturday morning. Taking immediate action, the fire was doused at 09:50. The racks were completely closed. Hence no one was harmed in any way,” said Birendra Kumar, the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR) at Hajipur.

According to a senior railway official, the fire started suddenly at 9.13 am, engulfing the coaches of the train when it was parked at platform no. 3. Soon enough, the flames intensified and three bogeys of the empty train started burning.

Fire tenders and local people rushed to the spot to douse the fire. A huge crowd of people gathered at Madhubani Railway station following the incident.

The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi. A local railway official, on condition of anonymity, said the train rake was brought at Madhubani from Jaynagar due to lack of adequate stabling line. Swatantrata Senani Express (12561) starts its journey from Jaynagar station at 5.20 pm.

Despite repeated attempts and WhatsApp messages, neither the Samastipur divisional railway manager (DRM) nor the senior divisional commercial manager (Sr.DCM) cum public relation officer responded on the issue.

The incident is being investigated by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). A high-level inquiry will be conducted in this regard.