Home / Cities / Patna News / Engine scrap sale case: RPF recovers trucks; engineer still absconding
patna news

Engine scrap sale case: RPF recovers trucks; engineer still absconding

Five days after an FIR was lodged against seven people including a railway engineer for allegedly selling a vintage steam engine as ‘scrap’, the RPF on Wednesday recovered both the trucks, which had carried the scrap material, from Bakhtiyapur.
On December 14, scrap material of the vintage steam engine was lifted from Purnia court station on two trucks, allegedly at the behest of the engineer. (Picture for representation)
On December 14, scrap material of the vintage steam engine was lifted from Purnia court station on two trucks, allegedly at the behest of the engineer. (Picture for representation)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAditya Nath Jha

PURNIA: Five days after an FIR was lodged against seven people including a railway engineer for allegedly selling a vintage steam engine as ‘scrap’, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday recovered both the trucks, which had carried the scrap material, from Bakhtiyapur. “The scrap material, however, was missing,” said an RPF official.

The accused engineer, Rajeev Rajan, is still absconding and the RPF has intensified its efforts to find him. “It appears that he has taken shelter in Nepal. We will soon arrest him along with six others against whom an FIR has been lodged,” said a person within the RPF, aware of the development.

Banmankhi RPF inspector BP Mandal who is heading the investigation team said, “We have succeeded in recovering both the trucks, but the scrap material, drivers, and cleaners are still missing.”

On December 14, scrap material of the vintage steam engine was lifted from Purnia court station on two trucks, allegedly at the behest of the engineer. When objected, he had shown a forged letter of a divisional mechanical engineer (DME) Samastipur.

The matter came to the fore on Sunday when Purnia Court station outpost in-charge M M Rehman informed about the incident to Samastipur rail division. After an investigation, it was found that the letter shown by the engineer to lift the scrap was fake.

Banmankhi RPF then lodged an FIR on December 18 against seven persons, namely, Rajeev Ranjan Jha (engineer), Sushil Kumar (helper), Md Akbar, Ram Janam Roy, Sanjeet Kumar, Manish Kumar, and driver of a pick-up van.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out