Engine scrap sale case: RPF recovers trucks; engineer still absconding

PURNIA: Five days after an FIR was lodged against seven people including a railway engineer for allegedly selling a vintage steam engine as ‘scrap’, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday recovered both the trucks, which had carried the scrap material, from Bakhtiyapur. “The scrap material, however, was missing,” said an RPF official.

The accused engineer, Rajeev Rajan, is still absconding and the RPF has intensified its efforts to find him. “It appears that he has taken shelter in Nepal. We will soon arrest him along with six others against whom an FIR has been lodged,” said a person within the RPF, aware of the development.

Banmankhi RPF inspector BP Mandal who is heading the investigation team said, “We have succeeded in recovering both the trucks, but the scrap material, drivers, and cleaners are still missing.”

On December 14, scrap material of the vintage steam engine was lifted from Purnia court station on two trucks, allegedly at the behest of the engineer. When objected, he had shown a forged letter of a divisional mechanical engineer (DME) Samastipur.

The matter came to the fore on Sunday when Purnia Court station outpost in-charge M M Rehman informed about the incident to Samastipur rail division. After an investigation, it was found that the letter shown by the engineer to lift the scrap was fake.

Banmankhi RPF then lodged an FIR on December 18 against seven persons, namely, Rajeev Ranjan Jha (engineer), Sushil Kumar (helper), Md Akbar, Ram Janam Roy, Sanjeet Kumar, Manish Kumar, and driver of a pick-up van.