EoU carries raid against suspended DSP in DA case

PATNA: The sleuths of economic offence unit (EoU) on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at 3 locations linked to suspended DSP Anup Kumar, who was earlier posted at Aurangabad district as sub divisional police officer (SDPO) , on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The DSP owned over ₹85.77 lakh disproportionate assets (DA), which is 55 % more than his known sources of income. Kumar, a 1989 batch sub-inspector of police was later promoted as DSP. He is the 10th government officer who is facing a DA case after his name cropped in an illegal sand mining case and sheltering mafias.

The EoU sleuths raided his residences at Bhoot Nath Road, Kankarbagh in Patna, native place at Nutan Nagar in Gaya and Lavkush apartment in Ranchi (Jharkhand).

The raids were being conducted after a search warrant was issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Patna, officials familiar with the development said.

During the search, EoU found that the DSP bought a flat (1250 square feet) at Kumhrar in Patna, 6.25 decimal land in Phulwarisharif Mauza, residential plot (1200 square feet) at Nandlal Chhapra valued ₹75.68 lakh, and a flat on the name of his wife in Law Kush Apartment, Ratu Road (Ranchi). Estimation of other plots and land, owned by the couple, is being done by a technical unit of the EoU. The agency, however, could not find cash and valuables from the DSP’s residence and flats. “The agency knew it that they might not able to recover currencies and valuables as officers under the radar were trading more cautiously due to several raids and searches in the recent past”, said additional director general (EoU) Nayyar Husnain Khan, adding that his name cropped up during the inquiry by EoU when he was posted as sadar SDPO, Aurangabad, in connection with illegal sand mining case.

The EoU also recovered bank passbooks, incriminating documents from the flats. As the raids are still underway, the exact disproportionate assets unearthed are yet to be ascertained.

.