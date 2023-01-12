Home / Cities / Patna News / Farmers’ stir in Buxar: Police raid led to violent flare-up

Farmers’ stir in Buxar: Police raid led to violent flare-up

patna news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 10:05 PM IST

Vehicles torched by angry farmers in Buxar, who are demanding better compensation for land acquired for a thermal power plant. (HT)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

A preliminary police investigation into Wednesday’s violence in Bihar’s Buxar district, where farmers have been protesting for months for a higher compensation for land being acquired for a thermal power project at Chausa, has blamed the flare-up on a midnight raid on the houses of farmers earlier this week by a police team led by an officer who had been transferred to another district eight months ago but stayed put there, a police officer said.

A video clip of the police raid led by a team led by sub-inspector Amit Kumar, Muffasil police station house officer (SHO), purportedly showing policemen assaulting and misbehaving with the families of farmers, has been circulating on the social media.

“As the video clip went viral, the farmers understandably got angry and turned violent, torching over 16 vehicles and causing damage to power plant office,” the officer, familiar with development, said, while pleading for anonymity.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Sahabad ranhe) Navin Chandra Jha said that 11 policemen, including the SHO, have been removed from the police station. “The SHO has also been served show cause. He has been asked to reply within three days and immediately report at Rohtas,” he said.

The thermal power plant at Chausa is being built by the state-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), which acquired land of farmers in 2013 after paying them compensation calculated at prevailing land prices. Now, the farmers are demanding the rates based on the year 2022.

Meanwhile, Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who represents Buxar parliamentary constituency, was chased away by the people of Chausa on Thursday evening when he had gone to visit the farmers, locals said.

A video clip of the incident circulating on social media purportedly shows the Buxar MP rushing for his car, protected by security personnel. The mob also pelted stones at his cavalcade.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

