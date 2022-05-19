FIR against former Gaya DM for felling trees

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar Police lodged an FIR (first information report) against the former district magistrate (DM) of Gaya along with others in connection with the felling of many expensive trees from his official residence, officials aware of the development said.
Published on May 19, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

Abhishek Singh was the district magistrate of Gaya from January 2018 till January 2022 and was an occupant of the official residence.

On May 18, an FIR was lodged with SVU police station in Patna, against the DM and other unknown public servants posted in the forest and prison department of Gaya under the sections 120 (B) of the IPC and sections, 13(1) (a), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (amendment, 2018) . The deputy superintendent of police Chandra Bhushan has been asked to investigate the matter.

It is alleged in the FIR that the DM of Gaya is accused of illegally felling several trees with the connivance of unknown public servants posted in the forest and Prison department in Gaya. Those trees were sold and the proceeds from this sale were misused.

