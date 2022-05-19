FIR against former Gaya DM for felling trees
PATNA: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar Police lodged an FIR (first information report) against the former district magistrate (DM) of Gaya along with others in connection with the felling of many expensive trees from his official residence, officials aware of the development said.
Abhishek Singh was the district magistrate of Gaya from January 2018 till January 2022 and was an occupant of the official residence.
On May 18, an FIR was lodged with SVU police station in Patna, against the DM and other unknown public servants posted in the forest and prison department of Gaya under the sections 120 (B) of the IPC and sections, 13(1) (a), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (amendment, 2018) . The deputy superintendent of police Chandra Bhushan has been asked to investigate the matter.
It is alleged in the FIR that the DM of Gaya is accused of illegally felling several trees with the connivance of unknown public servants posted in the forest and Prison department in Gaya. Those trees were sold and the proceeds from this sale were misused.
Dial 112 awareness drive held on Indo-Nepal border
Dial 112 launched a special awareness drive on the Indo-Nepal border and in the adjoining districts of Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, on Thursday. The drive led by additional director general 112, aimed at highlighting the services of Dial 112 and how it can be of help in case of emergency. “Under the drive, various cultural events were organised in order to make people aware of the services of Dial 112,” Ashok Kumar Singh, ADG, 112 said.
15 die due to gale, lighting across Bihar
As many as 15 people died in various districts in Bihar due to gale storm and lightning on Thursday, said an official of the state disaster management. “Out of the 15, five died due to lightning while 10 died due to gale storm,” the duty officer said. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, brief spell of showers coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Bihar in the afternoon on Thursday.
Smaller allies in NDA , GA seek RS seats to bargain for upcoming MLC polls
Even as chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday indicated that nominees for the biennial polls to Rajya Sabha polls would be announced soon, senior constituents in both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition grand alliance (GA) are feeling the heat from junior constituents who are seeking seat allotment in RS and the upcoming Bihar legislative council election from legislative quota.
Makeover for banking Sakhis: UP to provide NIFT-designed sarees as uniforms
The Yogi Adityanath government is going to provide over 1 lakh sarees to BC-Sakhis designed by NIFT Rae Bareli. The UP government will provide two handloom sarees to the women working under the BC Sakhi scheme as a uniform, to promote the handloom industry. The designs sent by NIFT have already been approved by the chief minister and the work of weaving the sarees is in progress.
LESA power cuts, low voltage: Unhappy PCL boss shoots off letter to officials
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation chairman M Devraj has taken serious note of prolonged power cuts and low voltage in the state capital. In a letter written to the MD of Madhyanchal Nigam, Anil Dhingra, on Wednesday, Devraj expressed concern over the unannounced power cuts and delay in fault rectification. Some underground cable fault from Nadarganj to Chinhat was also reported. The underground cable of Gomtinagar Extension Sector 4 sub-station got damaged at 4 am.
