FIR against Tej Pratap for hiding property details in poll affidavit

An FIR (first information report) has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav for failing to mention some of his immovable properties in his election affidavit filed during the 2020 assembly polls which he successfully contested from Hasanpur in Samastipur district, police said.

The FIR has been lodged with Rosera police station on the statement of subdivisional officer Brajesh Kumar under section 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which deals with electoral malpractices.

In his complaint, the SDO has alleged that Tej Pratap, who had filed his nomination papers on October 13, 2020, as RJD candidate from Hasanpur, concealed his immovable properties in Gopalganj district.

Sources said the Janata Dal (United) had lodged a complaint in this regard with chief election officer of Bihar, who forwarded the same to Election Commission of India (ECI). The national poll panel wrote to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

After investigation, the CBDT served a show cause notice to Tej Pratap and sought a reply within three weeks, but he failed to do so.

Following this, ECI ordered Samastipur district magistrate to lodge an FIR against Yadav.

In 2020 polls, Yadav had wrested Hasanpur seat from sitting JD(U) MLA Raj Kumar Roy. In 2015, he had fought his maiden election from Mahua constituency in Vaishali and won.

