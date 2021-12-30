Home / Cities / Patna News / FIR against Tej Pratap for hiding property details in poll affidavit
patna news

FIR against Tej Pratap for hiding property details in poll affidavit

An FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav for failing to mention some of his immovable properties in his election affidavit filed during the 2020 assembly polls which he successfully contested from Hasanpur in Samastipur district, police said.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav (HT photo)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav (HT photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

An FIR (first information report) has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav for failing to mention some of his immovable properties in his election affidavit filed during the 2020 assembly polls which he successfully contested from Hasanpur in Samastipur district, police said.

The FIR has been lodged with Rosera police station on the statement of subdivisional officer Brajesh Kumar under section 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which deals with electoral malpractices.

In his complaint, the SDO has alleged that Tej Pratap, who had filed his nomination papers on October 13, 2020, as RJD candidate from Hasanpur, concealed his immovable properties in Gopalganj district.

Sources said the Janata Dal (United) had lodged a complaint in this regard with chief election officer of Bihar, who forwarded the same to Election Commission of India (ECI). The national poll panel wrote to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

After investigation, the CBDT served a show cause notice to Tej Pratap and sought a reply within three weeks, but he failed to do so.

Following this, ECI ordered Samastipur district magistrate to lodge an FIR against Yadav.

In 2020 polls, Yadav had wrested Hasanpur seat from sitting JD(U) MLA Raj Kumar Roy. In 2015, he had fought his maiden election from Mahua constituency in Vaishali and won.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out