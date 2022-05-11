Fire breaks out at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; files gutted

Stacks of government records are feared to have been gutted after a major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which is located on the main road of Bihar’s capital Patna and houses offices of various departments of the state government, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, there was no casualty.

The building, which is a secretariat, houses offices of Bihar State Planning Board, rural works department, road construction department and minor water resources department.

Several files, equipment and computers belonging to the rural works department and Bihar Planning Board were gutted in the fire, which reportedly broke out on the fifth floor, officials said.

According to a fire department official, the blaze started around 7.30 am on the fifth floor and gradually spread to the sixth floor of the building. More than five persons, including labourers, were on the seventh floor which is under construction. They were rescued by firemen.

A security guard raised an alarm after he noticed smoke emanating from the building. As the Secretariat has its own fire brigade, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The fire was intense and we had to send 20 fire tenders and two hydraulic machines to the spot. They continued firefighting till around 3.30 pm,” said Sobha Ahotkar, director general of fire services.

Ahotkar criticized the Shastri Nagar police as well as Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon for arriving late at the spot.

Dhillon, though, told reporters that CCTV cameras installed would show whether the police were there at the spot or not.

Jayant Raj, minister for rural works,told reporters that his department would assess the damage.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a short circuit was the likely cause behind the incident. No loss of human life was reported but we believe there has been damage to properties of the state government,” said Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, opposition RJD’s spokesman Mirtunjay Tiwary termed it a criminal conspiracy to destroy official documents and records. “The double engine government wanted to destroy evidence of scams,” he alleged.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar later visited the spot. “All fire prevention and safety equipment will be installed here soon to avoid any such incident in the future,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON