Fire breaks out at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; files gutted
Stacks of government records are feared to have been gutted after a major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which is located on the main road of Bihar’s capital Patna and houses offices of various departments of the state government, officials said.
However, there was no casualty.
The building, which is a secretariat, houses offices of Bihar State Planning Board, rural works department, road construction department and minor water resources department.
Several files, equipment and computers belonging to the rural works department and Bihar Planning Board were gutted in the fire, which reportedly broke out on the fifth floor, officials said.
According to a fire department official, the blaze started around 7.30 am on the fifth floor and gradually spread to the sixth floor of the building. More than five persons, including labourers, were on the seventh floor which is under construction. They were rescued by firemen.
A security guard raised an alarm after he noticed smoke emanating from the building. As the Secretariat has its own fire brigade, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, the official said.
“The fire was intense and we had to send 20 fire tenders and two hydraulic machines to the spot. They continued firefighting till around 3.30 pm,” said Sobha Ahotkar, director general of fire services.
Ahotkar criticized the Shastri Nagar police as well as Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon for arriving late at the spot.
Dhillon, though, told reporters that CCTV cameras installed would show whether the police were there at the spot or not.
Jayant Raj, minister for rural works,told reporters that his department would assess the damage.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a short circuit was the likely cause behind the incident. No loss of human life was reported but we believe there has been damage to properties of the state government,” said Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh.
Meanwhile, opposition RJD’s spokesman Mirtunjay Tiwary termed it a criminal conspiracy to destroy official documents and records. “The double engine government wanted to destroy evidence of scams,” he alleged.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar later visited the spot. “All fire prevention and safety equipment will be installed here soon to avoid any such incident in the future,” he said.
-
BPSC paper leak: ‘Nothing in order at exam centre under lens’
The examination centre at Veer Kunwar Singh College in Ara, whose principal is among the four people arrested in connection with the “leak” of question paper of 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination for Bihar's civil services conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, flouted several examination guidelines, according to an official of Economic Offence Unit of the state police, which is probing the case.
-
Tejashwi meets CM to discuss caste census in Bihar
A day after setting an ultimatum, Bihar's leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said Yadav has received an assurance that the government was serious on the issue. This is the third interaction between the two leaders in the last 20 days. The last caste census was held in India in 1931.
-
UPSESSB: Applications invited to fill 10 vacant posts
The department of secondary education has invited applications for the appointment to vacant posts of 10 members of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB). The last date for applying is May 14. Additional chief secretary, secondary education department, Aradhana Shukla, said that interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and submit their application in room number -135, main secretariat building, section-5 of the secondary education department.
-
Shirdi airport: Passenger traffic crosses 11-lakh mark in April
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray lauded the progress of Shirdi airport on Tuesday as the passenger footfall at Shirdi crossed the 11-lakh mark in April 2022. “Along with Shirdi, other airports in the state should also provide quality service to the flyers, and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited should focus on it,” said Thackeray.
-
LS Speaker, UP CM to attend inaugural session of orientation prog for new members of assembly
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme proposed for new members of the 18th state assembly here on May 20 and 21, 2022. UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana stated this while speaking to media persons at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of the house on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics