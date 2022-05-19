Fire breaks out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; 2nd in 9 days

PATNA: A fire broke out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan late on Thursday, the second time within nine days, police said adding that three fire tenders already parked at the Bhawan immediately brought the fire under control and doused the flames.

This time, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the building. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

People raised an alarm after they noticed smoke billowing from the building.

SHO of Shatrinagar police station, Ramashankar Singh said that it was not a major fire and that smoke started coming again from the burnt material.

Earlier on May 11, the Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which houses multiple state government offices including Bihar State Planning Board, Rural Works Department, Road construction department, minor water resources department etc., witnessed huge loss of office records in the fire which started from fifth floor of the building and spread to fourth floor as well. The fire, which began in the morning (7.30am) was finally extinguished in the evening.

Five people including labourers were inside the seventh floor when the fire started. They were rescued by the fire department officials.

Jagdish Prasad, 60, a sweeper, who had got trapped on the fifth floor and rescued by the firemen along with others died in the incident after he complained of breathlessness.

The Patna police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the fire on the basis of the statement of chief engineer of rural works department against unknown persons. A probe was ordered and the report was submitted to the home department on Wednesday.