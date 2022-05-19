Fire breaks out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; 2nd in 9 days
PATNA: A fire broke out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan late on Thursday, the second time within nine days, police said adding that three fire tenders already parked at the Bhawan immediately brought the fire under control and doused the flames.
This time, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the building. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident.
People raised an alarm after they noticed smoke billowing from the building.
SHO of Shatrinagar police station, Ramashankar Singh said that it was not a major fire and that smoke started coming again from the burnt material.
Earlier on May 11, the Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which houses multiple state government offices including Bihar State Planning Board, Rural Works Department, Road construction department, minor water resources department etc., witnessed huge loss of office records in the fire which started from fifth floor of the building and spread to fourth floor as well. The fire, which began in the morning (7.30am) was finally extinguished in the evening.
Five people including labourers were inside the seventh floor when the fire started. They were rescued by the fire department officials.
Jagdish Prasad, 60, a sweeper, who had got trapped on the fifth floor and rescued by the firemen along with others died in the incident after he complained of breathlessness.
The Patna police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the fire on the basis of the statement of chief engineer of rural works department against unknown persons. A probe was ordered and the report was submitted to the home department on Wednesday.
-
OBC quota: Expecting empirical data in June, says Ajit Pawar
The state government is expecting a report on the empirical data elucidating the political backwardness of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the dedicated commission in June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said and added they would approach the Supreme Court with the report, requesting it to restore the quota. Pawar also expressed the hope that the apex court would give a positive verdict on the OBC reservation in the local bodies.
-
Two years later, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested in atrocities case
More than two years after Chitale was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Buddhism, the Rabale police on Thursday arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale. A resident of Ghansoli and a final-year law student, Swapnil Jagtap then alleged that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp about Chitale's Facebook post on March 1, 2020, and comments below it by one Suraj Shinde.
-
Women scientists excelling in science & technology in country: NASI records
Efforts by one of the top scientific institutions of the country—National Academy of Sciences, India — to increase participation of women in the field of science and technology have started to pay off now. Neeraj Kumar, executive secretary, NASI, Prayagraj said the institution gives fellowship to just around 50 scientists every year who are selected by top scientists of the country. The Prayagraj academy, founded in 1930, is the oldest of all Indian science academies.
-
Since January, action taken against 132 erring cops by Prayagraj SSP
In an attempt to enforce accountability, take corrupt and lax cops to task and improve the overall law and order in the district, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has taken action against 132 policemen ever since taking charge in January this year. During these 131 days, Kumar has suspended 89 policemen, which includes seven SHOs, 26 sub-inspectors, 16 head constables, 37 constables and one follower.
-
11 arrested in Thane for running fake call centre
The Thane police, on Thursday, arrested 11 persons for allegedly running a fake call centre from Thane and targeting American citizens to extort money. During the raid, police seized laptops, modem, mobile phones, router, registers and computer hard disk computer besides ₹3.25 lakh cash. They have been produced before the court and remanded to police custody till May 26. A raid was conducted on Thursday.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics