Fodder scam verdict: Nitish rubs it in, Tejashwi taunts BJP

Bihar’s leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who is the younger son and heir apparent of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, on Monday once again targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a Ranchi court sentenced his father to five years of imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case.

“Had Lalu Ji shaken hands with BJP, he would have been called Raja Harishchandra. But he is fighting against RSS-BJP. Hence, he is facing imprisonment. We’ll not get scared by this. Lalu ji has said he would never bow down to BJP,” Yadav said.

“The court has sentenced Lalu ji in the case. I will not comment since the matter is sub judice. But we will certainly challenge the order in higher courts. I believe that the verdict in the higher courts will be in favour of Lalu ji,” he said.

The 32-year-old RJD scion once again taunted investigating agencies of the country. “Apart from the fodder scam, it seems no other scam has happened in the country. In Bihar, almost 80 scams happened, but where is the CBI, ED, NIA? The CBI has forgotten Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi,” he said.

A tweet from Lalu Prasad’s handle said those who couldn’t defeat him were trying to frame him. “I am not afraid of this as I have always fought such elements and will continue to do so in future,” the tweet in Hindi said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar laughed off allegations of political vendetta and said that some of the people around Lalu Prasad were instrumental in filing cases against him. “I am not among those who filed cases against him. He has many around him who were among litigants in these cases. One such person was with him for some time, then with me and had even sought to make me a co-petitioner, but I refused to be drawn into the matter,” he said in an oblique reference to Shivanand Tiwary, currently RJD’s national vice-president.

Tiwary was among those who had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court, which had ordered a CBI inquiry into the fraudulent withdrawal from treasury of nearly ₹1,000 crore during Prasad’s stint as CM.

“There have been many cases (related to fodder scam) and he (Lalu) has been convicted in many of these. There may be some more,” he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former deputy CM of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, took names. “Why BJP is being targeted when those who filed cases, like Shivanand Tiwary, Brishan Patel and Prem Chandra Mishra (Congress) are with him (Lalu). The charge sheet was filed when H D Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister and first verdict came during the tenure of Manmohan Singh,” said Modi.

Bihar BJP president and Lok Sabha member Sanjay Jaiswal lauded the court decision. “There is no sympathy. People of Bihar have never liked ‘Ghotalebaaz’ and that is the reason why Lalu Yadav lost Lok Sabha elections even after being such a popular leader,” Jaiswal told ANI.