Four Maoists held for murder of newly elected mukhiya in Munger

A joint team of Bihar special task force (STF) and Munger police on Sunday arrested four Maoists for allegedly beheading a newly elected mukhiya of Azimganj panchayat under Ladaiyatand police station of Munger district, said police.

Parmanand Tuddu (30) was killed on Thursday before he could take the oath. A hardcore Maoist, identified as Suresh Koda, had on October 13 threatened Tuddu of dire consequences if he filed the nomination papers. But Tuddu did file the papers and also won from the margin of 99 votes on November 13. He was to take oath on December 31, said police.

Munger SP Jagunath Jala Reddy said that the accused, identified as Kanan Naiya, Kaushal Koda, Chhathu Koda and Anil Koda, were arrested from Dharhara and Ladaiyatand police station areas. Kanan was also wanted in a Naxal-related case lodged with Ladaiyatand police station on September 20.

According to Tuddu’s son Abhishek Kumar, over 10 suspected Maoists in police uniform forcibly entered his house when his father was sleeping. They pulled him out shouting slogans and beheaded him outside the house. Due to fear, the Tuddu family could not lodge a police complaint about the ghastly incident.

On Sunday, Munger police lodged an FIR against 11 unidentified and 10 identified Maoists, including Parvesh Da, Arjun Koda, Suresh Koda, Nageshwar Koda, Baleshwar Koda, Shri Koda, Birendra Koda and Arvind Da, based on the statement of the SHO of Ladaiyatand police station.

The SP said the four arrested persons confessed their involvement in the murder of the newly elected mukhiya. Raids are on to nab other accused, he said.

