Home / Cities / Patna News / Fresh supplies of fertiliser soon, say Bihar officials
patna news

Fresh supplies of fertiliser soon, say Bihar officials

Against the demand of 4.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea in October and November, there has been a supply of 3.43 lakh metric tonnes, which is 59% of the total requirement, says agri minister.
A farmer sprays fertilizer on his paddy crop, at Village Sidhuwal, in Patiala, Punjab, India, on Friday, September 18, 2020. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan/ Hindustan Times) (HT File)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 09:12 PM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna

In view of the shortage of fertilizers for the rabi season, the Bihar government has requested the centre to supply different varieties, which have already starting coming at different places, including Bhojpur, Khagaria and Katihar, through railway rakes, officials said.

Two days ago, agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh had conceded in the state assembly that stocks of fertilizers available in several districts was less than the demand and all district agriculture officers had been asked to send the requirement of fertilizers so that supplies could be sent at the earliest.

He said against the demand of 4.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea in October and November, there has been a supply of 3.43 lakh metric tonnes, which is 59% of the total requirement. DAP supplies is 35% of the total demand as of November, he said.

“Several fertilizer companies have started dispatching supplies and the rakes are going to reach the destinations by December 5,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Agriculture department secretary N Saravana Kumar could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal national vice president Shivanand Tiwary on Saturday slammed the state government for the shortage of fertilizers, alleging that these were being sold at a premium.

“There is no preparedness in sight from the government side to tackle the shortage of fertilizers. The state government should immediately talk to the Centre to tide over this crisis,” Tiwary said.

