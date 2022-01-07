Gati-Shakti lays out 5-yr infra road map for Bihar

Bihar and Jharkhand will see major development projects over the next five years as part of the PM Gati Shakti for Eastern Region (ER), which will involve coordinated work by 16 departments of central and state governments to avoid duplicity and unnecessary delays, officials familiar with the matter said after the first zonal conference for Eastern Region held in Patna on Friday.

The ER includes Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

The Gati Shakti is a ₹100-lakh crore national infrastructure master plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to “make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy”.

The list of projects in ER for next five years include doubling of railway tracks, gauge conversion of rail tracks and rebuilding bridges

“The ultimate objective is to bring down cost of logistics and help central and state governments prioritise while planning for the future,” Amrit Lal Meena, additional secretary, union ministry of commerce and industry, said while speaking at the conference where Bihar’s deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and road construction minister Nitin Navin were also present.

Eastern Central Railway general manager Anup Sharma said the country was developing basic infrastructure with multi-dimensional approach. “It will include railway, roads and waterways,” he said.

The conference also saw participation from ministers and officials of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa and Chhattisgarh through online mode.

“Each and every department will now have visibility of each other’s activities,” Navin said.

Doubling of railway tracks in Bihar

Muzaffarpur-Sagauli: 100.6 km

Sagauli-Valmikinagar: 109.7 km

