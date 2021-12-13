Genome sequencing to start at Bihar’s IGIMS soon

In a bid to overcome delay in obtaining test reports related to the Omicron variant, the Bihar government will soon begin genome sequencing at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), said additional chief secretary (health) Pratyaya Amrit. “The lab at IGIMS is ready and we have been provided the necessary funds to start testing, Amrit said.

Hindustan Times had reported on December 9 that lack of funds to buy reagents have forced IGIMS to stop next-generation sequencing (NGS), amid the Omicron threat.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that genome sequencing for the Omicron variant is currently being done out of Bihar, due to which the reports are taking time to come. “We will start the genome sequencing in Bihar and for this IGIMS has been identified,” he said.

Sharing information on the steps being taken amid the possibility of a third Covid wave in the state, the CM said, “The health department has been instructed to keep a close watch. Very few residents in the state are testing Covid positive, but people entering the state from other countries are testing Covid postive. Bihar government is on alert; amid the possibility of a third wave and proper arrangements have been made in all the hospitals. Meanwhile, common people also need to be alert.”

Currently, the samples are being sent to the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, the nearest mapped Indian SARS-CoV-2 genomics consortium (INSACOG) laboratory, for genomic sequencing to ascertain the strain of the Covid-19 virus. The report usually takes five to seven days to come.