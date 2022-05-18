Getting constant treats from land grabbers, says family of noted Dhrupad singer
PATNA: Alleging that they are being constantly threatened by land grabbers, the family of noted Dhrupad singer, Padamshree Pt Ramchatur Mallick, has expressed that if the situation continues, they would be forced to migrate to other states.
The family stated that their ancestral property at Gangadah village in Darbhanga district is being targeted by some land grabbers.
The family also claimed that their land in the village has been encroached and now the ancestral house where the Dhrupad singer used to stay and had spent several years with the leading musicians and music lovers is now under their radar.
“The very house where he spent his formative years is in dilapidated condition and we can’t even go there. In fact, the approach road to the house has been encroached by some locals. It seems they are preparing for some kind of construction. They seem to be preparing to occupy our grandfather’s house. We are being threatened of dire consequences if ever we try to visit that building,” said Bijay Kumar Mallick, one of the two grandsons of the Dhrupad singer.
Bijay said this house and the land at Gangadah village were given to his ancestors by Darbhanga Raj nearly 300 years ago.
“We have reported the matter to the local police. The land grabbers want us to leave the village. If things do not get sorted out, we will migrate to other states,” he said.
Many other Dhrupad singers from Gangadah and Amta villages have already left for other states in search of livelihood, he added.
Awakash Kumar, senior superintendent of police ( SSP), Darbhanga, said he would get the matter inquired. “Necessary legal measures will be taken,” he said.
Vinay Kumar Choudhary, MLA of Benipur constituency in Darbhanga, said he would talk to the police about this matter. “We will try our best to get the family relief,” he said.
Govt prepares to shift BSRTC buses op to Patliputra ISBT amid growing demands from pvt transporters
Buses under the Bihar state road transport corporation running from Bankipur bus depot at Gandhi Maidan will soon shift to the new Patliputra inter-state bus terminal at Bariaya chak on the outskirts of the city amid the growing demands from private transporters to shift plying of government buses from the new terminal, said Patna district magistrate. BSRTC buses run on different routes including various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
All gram panchayats in Bihar to have own websites
In a bid to bring accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance, all gram panchayat units in the state will have their own websites, containing historical and demographic details of their respective jurisdiction, said Panchayati raj minister. The state panchayati raj department has approached the Bihar state Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Beltron), National Informatics Centre, and other Central government institutions to develop a comprehensive website for each gram panchayats so that each and every activity, including the status of schemes, could be monitored from the state headquarter. The websites are deemed to contain all demographic details, places of historical importance, and important institutions, besides details of elected representatives of the area.
Woman found murdered in Lucknow, husband arrested
A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented house under PGI police station here on Wednesday, said police. Police later arrested her husband, whom the family members of the deceased, have accused of murder. According to reports, the women's father informed police that his daughter was found murdered at her rented accommodation. The father accused his son-in-law Krishna Kumar (32) of murder. The duo married nine years back and had two kids.
Girl dies, another kid injured as school gate collapses in Kunda
A nine-year-old girl died while another kid was injured when the gate of a primary school at Banemau in Kunda area of Pratapgarh collapsed on them on Wednesday morning, police said. Other children managed to run away but the victim Vandana Singh and a boy named Rishabh (7) were injured in the incident. Villagers and teachers immediately rushed the injured children to nearby community health centre in Kunda where Vandana was declared dead on arrival.
Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO
Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP called off their one-day strike on Wednesday after the state government withdrew its controversial order asking district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.
