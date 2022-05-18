Getting constant treats from land grabbers, says family of noted Dhrupad singer

PATNA: Alleging that they are being constantly threatened by land grabbers, the family of noted Dhrupad singer, Padamshree Pt Ramchatur Mallick, has expressed that if the situation continues, they would be forced to migrate to other states.

The family stated that their ancestral property at Gangadah village in Darbhanga district is being targeted by some land grabbers.

The family also claimed that their land in the village has been encroached and now the ancestral house where the Dhrupad singer used to stay and had spent several years with the leading musicians and music lovers is now under their radar.

“The very house where he spent his formative years is in dilapidated condition and we can’t even go there. In fact, the approach road to the house has been encroached by some locals. It seems they are preparing for some kind of construction. They seem to be preparing to occupy our grandfather’s house. We are being threatened of dire consequences if ever we try to visit that building,” said Bijay Kumar Mallick, one of the two grandsons of the Dhrupad singer.

Bijay said this house and the land at Gangadah village were given to his ancestors by Darbhanga Raj nearly 300 years ago.

“We have reported the matter to the local police. The land grabbers want us to leave the village. If things do not get sorted out, we will migrate to other states,” he said.

Many other Dhrupad singers from Gangadah and Amta villages have already left for other states in search of livelihood, he added.

Awakash Kumar, senior superintendent of police ( SSP), Darbhanga, said he would get the matter inquired. “Necessary legal measures will be taken,” he said.

Vinay Kumar Choudhary, MLA of Benipur constituency in Darbhanga, said he would talk to the police about this matter. “We will try our best to get the family relief,” he said.

