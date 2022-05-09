Girl critical after acid attack

PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said.

The victim’s family said they don’t know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim’s mother.

She told reporters that the attacker must have sneaked into her house after scaling the boundary wall, reached the terrace, and came down the stairs to carry out the attack.

According to police, the victim was rushed to Hathua Sadar hospital and from there she was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College and Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where she is in the ICU in a critical condition.

As per a statement given by hospital authorities, her face, especially her eyes and her pupils, are almost damaged and she is unconscious.

“We are waiting for information from doctors to record the victim’s statement. Nothing can be said as of now. We are trying to gather clues about the number of people involved in the attack. Police have detained two suspects for interrogation,” said Anand Kumar, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP).

An FIR (first information report) under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) 447 (criminal trespass) 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), and 326A (acid attack) of the IPC has been registered against unknown person at the Phulwaria police station on the basis of the statement of victim’s mother, police said, adding that a special investigative team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident.

This is the third incident of acid attack in the last 24 days in Bihar.

