Girl critical after acid attack
PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said.
The victim’s family said they don’t know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim’s mother.
She told reporters that the attacker must have sneaked into her house after scaling the boundary wall, reached the terrace, and came down the stairs to carry out the attack.
According to police, the victim was rushed to Hathua Sadar hospital and from there she was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College and Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where she is in the ICU in a critical condition.
As per a statement given by hospital authorities, her face, especially her eyes and her pupils, are almost damaged and she is unconscious.
“We are waiting for information from doctors to record the victim’s statement. Nothing can be said as of now. We are trying to gather clues about the number of people involved in the attack. Police have detained two suspects for interrogation,” said Anand Kumar, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP).
An FIR (first information report) under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) 447 (criminal trespass) 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), and 326A (acid attack) of the IPC has been registered against unknown person at the Phulwaria police station on the basis of the statement of victim’s mother, police said, adding that a special investigative team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident.
This is the third incident of acid attack in the last 24 days in Bihar.
-
Cyber cell starts probe into question leak, BPSC fresh exam date after gaps plugged
The cyber cell of Bihar Police has started a probe into the “leakage” of a set of question papers of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, which led to the cancellation of the exam within a few hours after it ended on Sunday, officials said. The BPSC later cancelled the exam and immediately handed over probe to the state police.
-
Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT
With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday. As per the daily bulletin issued, Muzaffarpur recorded 88 mm of rainfall, Supaul 44.2mm, Pusa 32.2mm, Darbhanga 31.2 mm and Rosera 15mm. The maximum temperature hovered around 35C and minimum temperature around 24C.
-
85 -year-old sexually assaulted in Bihar village
An 85-year-old woman at a village in Bihar's East Champaran has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man, who has since been arrested, police said on Monday. Quoting from the FIR (first information report) lodged with Dhaka police station, station house officer Abhay Kumar said the incident occurred late Saturday night when the woman was asleep at her barn.
-
Fire at tower near SRK's ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai put off, residents safely evacuated
The level-2 fire was reported around 7.46pm on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building in Bandstand Road in Bandra (west). As many as eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers rushed to the spot.
-
BMC inspects Khar home of Ranas, finds violations
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation personnel on Monday inspected the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana regarding the unauthorised construction on the eighth floor of Khar's Lavie building. The civic team conducting the inspection found some violations as per the approved plans, and will soon issue a notice to the Ranas', informed the officials. This was the third time BMC visited the Ranas' residence in a week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics