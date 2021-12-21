Govt issues fresh schedule for recruitment of 91,000 teachers

Bihar’s education department has issued fresh counselling dates for the recruitment of teachers for the third stage of the sixth phase, officials said.

The government had earlier postponed the school teachers’ recruitment schedule, by issuing a notification on July 29, till further orders in view of the panchayat elections. Now, with the mukhiya and panchayat samiti heads scheduled to take their oaths on January 3, the department has issued the fresh dates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While thethird stagecounseling under urban bodies will be held on January 17, 18, and 19, counselling at the block level will be held on December 22 , 23 and 25. The counselling at the panchayat level will be held on January 28. The merit list will be uploaded on the concerned district’s web portal of the National informatics Centre (NIC). Two phases had already been completed prior to the panchayat polls.

The department has clearly stated that in case of complaints of any irregularities, it will be the responsibility of the district Education officer to report it to the concerned district magistrate, recommend cancellation of counselling within 24 hours, and action against the recruiting agency by the competent authority.

Earlier, the department had to postpone counselling in 400 recruiting agencies at the panchayat level following detection of irregularities in preparation of merit lists in connivance with members of the counselling units and locals, and FIRs were registered in Gayaghat and Paru blocks of Muzaffarpur. Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has directed the department officials for a detailed inquiry against those involved in irregularities and take strong action so that transparency could be fully maintained in the counselling and recruitment process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has to carry out around 91,000 recruitments in elementary schools and after that, another 30,000 plus teachers would be appointed in secondary and higher schools. All the documents will be verified before issuing appointment letters to avoid past mistakes when appointments landed in the Patna high court over alleged forgery of documents.

The government has already issued notification for the appointment of physical training teachers on a fixed salary of ₹8,000 on 8,386 posts in elementary schools. After clearance of the reservation roster, the schedule for recruitment will be released by the directorate of primary education. All schools having more than 100 students will get one physical training teacher. Over 3,500 candidates who had qualified for the competitive exam organised by the Bihar school examination board in 2019 are still awaiting their appointment. Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the seventh phase of recruitment would commence after the sixth, as it would also add the carry forward vacancies of the sixth. “For the sixth phase, all the appointment letters will be issued together after verification to remove the controversy over seniority once and for all,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}