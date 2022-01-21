Govt urges Covid caution as wedding season begins in Bihar

PATNA With the beginning of the marriage season, the government on Friday cautioned people to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines so that the declining graph in the number of new infections is maintained, even as the state recorded 3,009 new cases on Thursday, taking the total active cases to 22,775, said Pratyaya Amrit, Bihar’s additional chief secretary, health.

Terming the next 10 days as a “critical period”, Amrit while addressing a virtual presser on Friday said it would be a “challenge” to maintain the declining trend during the marriage season, which began on Friday. He called for extreme caution and sought people’s cooperation to flatten the curve by coming forward for vaccination and maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour.

Sounding a note of caution that the Covid-19 cases were on the ascendancy in Kerala, he urged people not to become complacent and lower their guard.

Stopping short of calling that the peak of the third wave of the pandemic was over, Amrit said there was a “perceptible declining trend” in the number of new infections since January 14, when the state recorded 6,541 cases, with Patna accounting for 2,116.

Patna, which was a hotspot, accounted for 697 new cases on Friday. It had reported 2,566 cases on January 10, the highest so far during the third wave of the pandemic.

He said that the state’s test positivity rate has come down to 1.97% on Thursday when the state conducted 1,52,728 tests.

Meanwhile, Bihar overtook Madhya Pradesh on Friday and became the fourth state in India in terms of first-dose achievement among the 15-18 adolescent age group as it administered 32.39 lakh doses, with an achievement of 39%, said Animesh Kumar Parashar, additional executive director, state health society, Bihar (SHSB).

Bihar’s recorded 54% in administering precautionary dose among healthcare workers (HCW), 44% in case of frontline workers (FLW), and 16% among those above 60 years of age with comorbidity, he added.

He said the health department, in association with the education department, had prepared a micro plan for vaccination at schools so that no schools were left out.

The hospitalisation figure of Covid-19 patients has also come down from 364 on January 19 to 159 on Friday, said SHSB executive director Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Despite request, he, however, did not share a break-up of the hospitalisation figures as well as the day’s death summary of Covid-19 patients.

