Groom and bride’s relatives get into a fight at UP wedding. 1 dead, 3 injured

BHABUA: A 25-year-old man from Bihar’s Kaimur district who had gone to attend a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district was found dead after relatives and friends of the groom and bride clashed at the wedding, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Saroj Sah, 25, and some other people invited by the groom misbehaved with the female dancers at about 10pm on Monday, something that the bride’s side objected to. An argument ensued and the two sides came to blows that led to injuries to some people.

The precise circumstances around Saroj Sah’s death are unclear.

Sonbhadra superintendent of police (SP) Amarendra Prasad Singh said the initial investigation and medical report suggests that Saroj Sah fell into the well during the commotion during the clashes and drowned.

Saroj Sah’s family said some men from the bride’s side took away Saroj later in the night and his body was found in a well 150 metre from the venue. They allege he was killed and his body dumped in the well.

A Bihar police officer said Saroj Sah was an accused in about 10 cases including murder and attempt to murder in different police stations of Bihar’s Rohtas and Kaimur districts. It was possible that his enemies got to him, the officer said.

Bihar’s minority affairs minister Mohd Zama Khan, who represents Kaimur’s Chainpur seat, visited Pannuganj police station and asked the UP police officers to conduct a thorough probe into the death.