Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Groom and bride’s relatives get into a fight at UP wedding. 1 dead, 3 injured
patna news

Groom and bride’s relatives get into a fight at UP wedding. 1 dead, 3 injured

Police said after some people were taken into custody, elders from both sides negotiated a settlemen and the marriage was solemnized.
Sonbhadra superintendent of police (SP) Amarendra Prasad Singh said the 25-year-old may have fallen into the well during the scuffle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 03, 2022 02:02 PM IST
ByPrasun K Mishra

BHABUA: A 25-year-old man from Bihar’s Kaimur district who had gone to attend a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district was found dead after relatives and friends of the groom and bride clashed at the wedding, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Saroj Sah, 25, and some other people invited by the groom misbehaved with the female dancers at about 10pm on Monday, something that the bride’s side objected to. An argument ensued and the two sides came to blows that led to injuries to some people.

The precise circumstances around Saroj Sah’s death are unclear.

Sonbhadra superintendent of police (SP) Amarendra Prasad Singh said the initial investigation and medical report suggests that Saroj Sah fell into the well during the commotion during the clashes and drowned.

Saroj Sah’s family said some men from the bride’s side took away Saroj later in the night and his body was found in a well 150 metre from the venue. They allege he was killed and his body dumped in the well.

RELATED STORIES

A Bihar police officer said Saroj Sah was an accused in about 10 cases including murder and attempt to murder in different police stations of Bihar’s Rohtas and Kaimur districts. It was possible that his enemies got to him, the officer said.

Bihar’s minority affairs minister Mohd Zama Khan, who represents Kaimur’s Chainpur seat, visited Pannuganj police station and asked the UP police officers to conduct a thorough probe into the death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP